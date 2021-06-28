ISSF World Cup: Tokyo-bound Rahi Sarnobat bags Gold in 25m pistol event

Osijek [Croatia], June 28 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics bound Rahi Sarnobat bagged the Gold medal in 25m pistol event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup here in Osijek, Croatia on Monday.

Rahi topped the podium in style as she scored an amazing 39 pts in the final, just one point shy from equalling the world record. She was also 8 points ahead of the silver medalist.

This is India's first Gold in the ongoing shooting World Cup in Croatia. India's current medals tally at the ISSF World Cup in Croatia stands at four -- one gold, one silver, and two bronze.

"What a superb performance by #Tokyo2020 bound 25m pistol shooter @SarnobatRahi as she wins the at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. She was 8 points ahead of the silver medalist. Many congratulations! #Cheer4India," SAI media tweeted.

Another Indian shooter, Manu Bhaker was in action in the finals, but the 19-year-old failed to make a mark as she scored just 11 out of 25 to finish 7th in the table. Manu Bhaker has already won a silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event and a bronze with the women's air pistol team.

Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker made the cut through to the final of the 25m pistol event after finishing second and third respectively in the qualifying round. Rahi scored 591 points and Manu bagged 588 points.

Earlier on Sunday, Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput finished empty-handed in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF World Cup. Aishwary Singh Tomar, the current world No. 1, made it to the finals but could only finish in the sixth position. (ANI)