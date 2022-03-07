ISSF World Cup: Women's 25m pistol team win India's third gold in Cairo

Cairo [Egypt], March 7 (ANI): In the women's 25m pistol team event final, India defeated Singapore 17-13 to clinch their third gold of the ISSF World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

Rahi Sarnobat, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan defeated the Singaporean trio of Xiu Hong, Shun Xie and Ling Chiao Nicole Tan in the gold medal match-up.

This was Esha Singh's second gold and third medal of the ongoing World Cup as she had won the women's 10m air pistol team event to add to the silver she won in the women's 10m air pistol individual event.

India further added to their medal count on the day, after Shriyanka Sadangi and Akhil Sheoran beat Austria's Rebecca Koeck and Gernot Rumpler 16-10 in the bronze medal match of the 50m rifle 3 positions mixed team competition.

On Tuesday, Saurabh Chaudhary clinched India's first gold medal in Cairo. The 19-year-old Indian defeated Michael Schwald of Germany 16-6 in the gold medal match of the Men's 10m Air Pistol event. (ANI)