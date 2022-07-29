It is dream come true, atmosphere in Birmingham absolutely tremendous: President of CWG Federation

Birmingham [UK], July 28 (ANI): With the commonwealth games just around the corner in Birmingham, Dame Louise Martin, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation said the excitement of the Games is too high in the city and having women's cricket in multi-sports event will change the atmosphere.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 is being held from July 28 to August 8. India will be represented by 215 athletes who will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

"My legs are shaking. I'm trying hard to keep calm. This is a dream come true. The atmosphere in the city is absolutely tremendous.. it is buzzing. Everyone is getting excited about it," Dame Louise Martin told ANI.



Women's T20I cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this year, with the top eight teams competing for the gold medal.

Talking about Wrestling not being a part of the 2026 Games, Dame said," Wrestling is not part of the list yet. Seeing women's cricket in multi-sports events is terrific. It will change the whole atmosphere."

India have fielded a 321-strong contingent that includes 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff for the quadrennial event.

Some prominent names in the squad include Olympic medallists PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya, defending CWG champions Manika Batra, and Vinesh Phogat and 2018 Asian Games Gold medallists Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Hima Das and Amit Panghal. (ANI)

