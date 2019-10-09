It is my dream to see India host Olympics and FIFA World Cup, says Nita Ambani

London [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Nita Ambani, member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said that it is her dream to see India host 'iconic sporting championships' in the world like the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.

"There is no reason why a Nation of 1.3 billion people cannot be amongst leading medal-winners on the international stage. It is my hope and dream to see India host some of the most iconic sporting championships in the world like the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup. I invite everyone to join us and be a part of the great Indian dream - the India opportunity," Ambani said in her key note speech 'Inspiring A Billion Dreams: The India Opportunity', at the Leaders Week 2019 here.

Nita Ambani, who was addressing a gathering of over 300 industry leaders representing global brands, said thatIndia is a 'land of limitless opportunities'.

"New India is a land of limitless opportunities and it today presents the most exciting time for sports in India. There has never been an environment more conducive, more encouraging, more enabling for sports, than what we have in India today," she said.

Ambani hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he has great vision to transform India into a global sporting powerhouse.

"We are fortunate that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a great vision to transform India into a global sporting powerhouse. In addition to promoting Yoga globally, Prime Minister Modi has recently launched two major initiatives to promote sport. The Khelo India programme and the ambitious Fit India movement," Ambani said.

"India is truly emerging as the newest and youngest sporting power in the world. The picture of fast changing sporting landscape offers you a unique India combined with the power of Democracy, Diversity, Development, and Demography. We are proud of being a free, open, liberal and democratic society and the new India is a land that invites all of you with open arms," she added.

As the founder-chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, she spearheads the Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative, helping enhance the lives of children in India and pushing the underprivileged and differently-abled through their various programmes.

"Our RF Youth Sports programme for schools and colleges has reached out to 9 million children. The Reliance Foundation Jr NBA programme has impacted 11 million children. Overall, across all sports, Reliance Foundation has touched the lives of over 21.5 million children across the country," Ambani said. (ANI)

