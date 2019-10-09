Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani

It is my dream to see India host Olympics and FIFA World Cup, says Nita Ambani

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:38 IST

London [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Nita Ambani, member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said that it is her dream to see India host 'iconic sporting championships' in the world like the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup.
"There is no reason why a Nation of 1.3 billion people cannot be amongst leading medal-winners on the international stage. It is my hope and dream to see India host some of the most iconic sporting championships in the world like the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup. I invite everyone to join us and be a part of the great Indian dream - the India opportunity," Ambani said in her key note speech 'Inspiring A Billion Dreams: The India Opportunity', at the Leaders Week 2019 here.
Nita Ambani, who was addressing a gathering of over 300 industry leaders representing global brands, said thatIndia is a 'land of limitless opportunities'.
"New India is a land of limitless opportunities and it today presents the most exciting time for sports in India. There has never been an environment more conducive, more encouraging, more enabling for sports, than what we have in India today," she said.
Ambani hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he has great vision to transform India into a global sporting powerhouse.
"We are fortunate that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a great vision to transform India into a global sporting powerhouse. In addition to promoting Yoga globally, Prime Minister Modi has recently launched two major initiatives to promote sport. The Khelo India programme and the ambitious Fit India movement," Ambani said.
"India is truly emerging as the newest and youngest sporting power in the world. The picture of fast changing sporting landscape offers you a unique India combined with the power of Democracy, Diversity, Development, and Demography. We are proud of being a free, open, liberal and democratic society and the new India is a land that invites all of you with open arms," she added.
As the founder-chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, she spearheads the Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative, helping enhance the lives of children in India and pushing the underprivileged and differently-abled through their various programmes.
"Our RF Youth Sports programme for schools and colleges has reached out to 9 million children. The Reliance Foundation Jr NBA programme has impacted 11 million children. Overall, across all sports, Reliance Foundation has touched the lives of over 21.5 million children across the country," Ambani said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:43 IST

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy slug it out on Twitter, Instagram

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Footballer Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen on Wednesday accused Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah of leaking stories from her private Instagram account to English daily.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:26 IST

All-time high registrations for Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The number of registrations for all categories in the 15th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) has soared to an all-time high of 40,633 participants, organisers said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 20:02 IST

SAFF U-15 Women's Championship: India defeats Nepal 4-1

Thimphu [Bhutan], Oct 9 (ANI): India defeated Nepal by 4-1 in their first match of the SAFF U-15 Women's Championship 2019 at the Chalimithang Stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:10 IST

Sprinter Nirmala Sheoran banned for 4 years for doping

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Indian sprinter Nirmala Sheoran on Wednesday was banned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for four years after she was found positive for steroids.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:32 IST

Brisbane Heat signs Tom Banton for BBL

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 9 (ANI): Brisbane Heat on Wednesday signed England's young gun Tom Banton for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:19 IST

Mithali Raj becomes first women cricketer to complete 20 years...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): India skipper Mithali Raj on Wednesday achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first woman cricketer to complete 20 years in the international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:17 IST

Georginio Wijnaldum praises Liverpool teammate Adrian

Liverpool [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum praised his teammate Adrian saying that the latter has a 'big influence' on the results which the club has achieved.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:16 IST

Australia break women's ODI record for most consecutive wins

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 9 (ANI): Australia has broken the record for most consecutive wins in women's ODI cricket with their 18th triumph on the trot.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:14 IST

Jurgen Klopp put a lot of trust and faith in me, says Trent...

Liverpool [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold said manager Jurgen Klopp has put a lot of trust and faith in him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:56 IST

Sussex Cricket extend head coach Jason Gillespie's contract

Sussex [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Sussex Cricket on Wednesday extended head coach Jason Gillespie's contract and he will now hold the position until end of the 2022 season.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:10 IST

India women defeat South Africa by 8 wickets in first ODI

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): India women thrashed South Africa by eight wickets in the first ODI to lead the three-match series 1-0 here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:03 IST

ECB names Mo Bobat as Performance Director for men's cricket

London [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday named Mo Bobat as their Performance Director for Men's Cricket.

Read More
iocl