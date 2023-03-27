It was her dream to win gold at World Boxing Championships: Lovlina Borgohain's father

Golaghat (Assam) [India], March 26 (ANI): After Lovlina Borgohain won the gold medal at World Boxing Championships, the Indian pugilist's father Tiken Borgohain said that it was Lovlina's dream to win the World Championship title and it was a joyous moment for their entire family.

India capped off an outstanding campaign by finishing with the highest gold medals (four) at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship after the nation's illustrious pugilists Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain recorded stellar victories by contrasting margins in the finals at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on Sunday.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina (75kg) claimed her maiden World gold with a 5-2 win on points after the bout was reviewed against Caitlin Parker of Australia.

"It's a joyous moment for our entire family. It was her dream to get a gold medal in World Championship. We are very happy," Tiken Borgohain told ANI.



Competing in her first World Championships final, Lovlina faced a tough challenge against the two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Parker but produced a world-class display to come out on top in the closely contested matchup. The bout went to and fro with the Indian edging out her opponent with a 3-2 margin in the first round before the Australian came back to prevail in the next round by 4-1. Ultimately, the 25-year-old Assam-born pugilist utilized her vast experience and supreme technical ability to outpunch her opponent and add secure her third Worlds medal.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated both Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain for winning gold at World Boxing Championships.

Prime Minister congratulated Lovlina and wrote, "Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohaifor her stupendous feat at the Boxing World Championships. She showed great skill. India is delighted by her winning the Gold medal."

Alongside Nikhat and Lovlina, 2022 Commonwealth Games medallist Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and three-time Asian medallist Saweety Boora (81kg) were the other gold medallists for the hosts. All pugilists were rewarded with INR 82.7 lakhs ($100,000) each in prize money for becoming World Champions. (ANI)

