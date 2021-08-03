It will be a big day for me: Mirabai Chanu on meeting PM Modi on Independence Day

Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 3 (ANI): Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Tuesday said that meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day will be a big moment in her life.

PM Modi will invite the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on Independence Day.

He will also personally meet and interact with all of them around that time. Prime Minister Modi will invite all Olympics participants to his residence for the interaction, in addition to the programme at the Red Fort.



"It is a matter of great joy that we have been honoured by PM as he has invited us on such a big day. We will get a chance to meet PM over dinner at his residence. It will be a big day for me. I never thought I would meet him someday," Mirabai Chanu told ANI.

Chanu had opened India's medals tally in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category.

The Indian weightlifter last week received a rousing reception in Imphal as she arrived in her native state Manipur, after a sensational show in the ongoing Tokyo Games.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur felicitated India's first medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics Mirabai Chanu.

After being felicitated, the Indian weightlifter arrived in Imphal amid a roaring welcome by the people. Everyone lined up in Imphal streets to welcome the Olympic champion. (ANI)

