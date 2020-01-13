ITBP men, women ice hockey teams practice in minus 10 degree Celsius in Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) men and women ice hockey teams on Sunday practiced in Choglamsar in Ladakh under harsh weather conditions.

Both teams played at a 11,000 feet ice rink and the temperature was as low as minus 10 degrees Celsius.

Ladakh on Tuesday lifted the 7th National Ice Hockey Championship Women trophy. The match was held at the Karzoo Ice Hockey Rink here.

The tournament was organised by the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) in association with the Ladakh winter sports club.

Four women teams representing Chandigarh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Ladakh participated in the event.

Playing in the final match, Ladakh won the tournament by scoring two goals against the lone goal scored by Delhi.

IHAI General Secretary Harjinder Singh said that national team selection is done in Leh during these tournaments and after shortlisting the players, training camps will be held for final selection.

This year, Under-20 boys will play the Challenge Cup of Asia in Thailand from February 10 to 15. Moreover, girls will also play the Challenge Cup of Asia in the Philippines from February 23 to 28. (ANI)

