ITBP's Fit India Walkathon enters second day

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 1 (ANI): The 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon' organised by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) entered its second day on Sunday.

The Fit India Walkathon was flagged off on Saturday by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal. The three-day event will conclude on November 2.

In a tweet, ITBP said that they have completed 100 km by 12 noon.



"Day 2 of #FitIndiaWalkathon Mission 200 by ITBP in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. 100 officials of CAPFs and State Police marching in sand dunes under the leadership of SS Deswal, DG ITBP complete 100 KMs till 1200 Noon today," ITBP tweeted.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers also took part in the walkathon.

"CRPF officers participate in the 200Km #FitIndiaWalkathon organised by @ITBP_official and flagged off by Hon'ble MoS (IC) Youth Affairs & Sports, @KirenRijiju, S S Deswal, DG ITBP, and renowned actor @VidyutJammwal in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan," CRPF tweeted.

Fit India Walkathon aims to create awareness about fit and healthy lifestyle in India and comes on the heels of the recently concluded 'Fit India Freedom Run' that saw a participation of over 6.5 crore people across India. (ANI)

