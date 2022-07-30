It's about getting better from here: Kidambi Srikanth after win over Pakistan's Murad Ali

Birmingham [UK], July 30 (ANI): Following the win over Pakistan's Murad Ali in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the group match, Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth said it was important for them to start well as they were under pressure.

The Indian team defeated Pakistan 5-0 in the opening matches of the mixed team event in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, the UK on Friday.

"We're very happy with the way everyone played. It's important to start well in the event...as there's a bit of pressure. I'm happy with the way things went for me, it's about getting better from here," Kidambi Srikanth told ANI.



Talking about the match, in the second tie of the group, Srikanth Kidambi gave a dominating performance in the second tie of the group match outclassing his opponent 21-7, 21-12.

The Pakistan player did try to stage a comeback in the second game of the tie but Srikanth kept his momentum.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand beat the Pakistan women's doubles pair 21-4, 21-5 to complete a 5-0 drubbing of the neighbours on the opening day of CWG 2022.

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth won their singles matches along with wins for the doubles pairs of Ashwini Ponnappa and B. Sumeeth Reddy as well as Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (ANI)

