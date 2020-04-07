ITTF announces new dates for World Team Table Tennis Championships

Lausanne [Switzerland], April 7 (ANI): The International Table Tennis Federation on Tuesday announced the new provisional dates for the 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships.

The mega event which was scheduled to take place between March 22 to March 29 was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

The showpiece event will now provisionally take place from September 27 to October 4, 2020, in Busan, Korea Republic.

"Now with new provisional dates proposed for 27 September - 4 October 2020, the ITTF and Korea Table Tennis Association continue to monitor the situation, with the priority being placed on the health and safety of players, coaches, fans and officials," the ITTF said in an official statement.

Earlier, the ITTF suspended all events and activities involving international travel until June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The apex body had also frozen the ITTF ranking lists as of March 2020. (ANI)

