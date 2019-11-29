ITTF Men's World Cup: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeats Simon Gauzy

Chengdu [China], Nov 29 (ANI): Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated French Simon Gauzy to kickstart his campaign in the ongoing International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men's World Cup on Friday here at Chengdu.

Gnanasekaran outclassed Gauzy 4-3 to register his maiden win over the French opponent.

The Indian paddler was trailing 0-2, but he was able to register a comeback in the match to kickstart the group stage on a winning note.

The entire match lasted for an hour and four minutes.

Gnanasekaran was able to display block and return shorts and it helped him to turn the tide of the match. (ANI)

