ITTF rankings: Manav Thakkar becomes number one paddler in U-21 category

Lausanne [Switzerland], Jan 3 (ANI): Paddler Manav Thakkar has become the number one paddler in the U-21 category, the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings revealed.

The 19-year-old has jumped nine places to take the pole position. Recently, the paddler has won the U-21 men's singles title at the ITTF Benemax-Virgo North American Open.

By doing this, he became just the fourth Indian to do so. He had also attained the number one ranking in the U-18 category last year.

Among other Indians, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has managed to hold on to his 30th position in the senior category. (ANI)

