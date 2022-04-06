ITTF Rankings: Manika Batra, Archana Kamath enter top 5 in women's doubles

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): India's women's doubles pair in table tennis, Archana Girish Kamath and Manika Batra have entered the Top 5 of the WD category in the latest rankings by the International Table Tennis Federation.

The duo moved two places up to the 4th spot. Last week, Kamath and Batra bowed out from the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 after losing in the women's doubles semi-finals. The final four appearance, however, was enough to win them a bronze medal.

Chinese doubles pair of Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha are leading the WD category with 4289 points while the Indian pair have 1501 points.

Chinese Taipei's Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching defeated the second-seeds Indian pair by 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-7) at the Lusail Sports Arena in the Qatari capital.

In the women's doubles (individuals) rankings Archana Girish Kamath reached the 10th spot while Manika Batra moved to 12th place. (ANI)