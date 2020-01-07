IWF rejects ARD's allegations related to doping and governance

Budapest [Hungary], Jan 7 (ANI): International Wrestling Federation (IWF) has rejected German TV stations, ARD's claims related to doping and governance within weightlifting.

The German TV station had run a show, focusing on doping and governance issues within weightlifting. A number of historical issues, some already disproven and others unfounded were raised.

The IWF expressed dismay at the program after saying that it contains many insinuations, unfounded accusations, and distorted information. The federation also said that they have completely World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) code compliant.

The body rejected the below mentioned accusations, giving a further explanation for the same:

Alleged mishandling of Olympic Games TV revenue shares received from the IOC. - It must be said that between 2009 and 2011 the IWF received exactly the same claim. The matter was then discussed and dealt with by the IWF Executive Board and an extensive document package was submitted to the IOC Ethics Commission for study.

It was finally established that no money was missing, the president and the general secretary, treasurer acted in full accordance with the IWF Constitution and provisions in effect at the time.

Historical testing of leading athletes, in particular, Georgian Olympic and World Champion Lasha Talakhadze allegedly not tested during his suspension and before winning the title.

IWF rejected the claim, terming it as false since Talakhadze was tested three times (two times out of competition) in 2015, even during his suspension period.

Furthermore, he was tested six times in 2016

including the Rio Olympic Games, three times out of competition prior to the Games.

Regarding the 2015 IWF World Championships held in Houston, the IWF emphasised that USADA was contracted in cooperation with HUNADO. The test distribution plan prepared by the IWF Anti-Doping

Commission resulted in 24 anti-doping rule violations (ADRV).

The more recent issue of extensive doping among Thai weightlifters was also raised and the IWF immediately acted on this. This is a matter that was first revealed thanks to the IWF's decision to submit in-competition samples, that initially had returned no adverse findings, for further analysis. (ANI)

