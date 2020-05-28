IWLF nominates Mirabai Chanu, Ragala Venkat Rahul, Puman Yadav for Arjuna award

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) has nominated Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Ragala Venkat Rahul and Puman Yadav for the Arjuna Award.

Chanu, who was bestowed with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2018, has won a gold medal at both 12th South Asian Games and 21st Commonwealth Games.

She clinched a gold medal at the 32nd, 33rd, 34th, and 35th Women Senior National Weightlifting Championships. Also, Chanu bagged a gold medal at the sixth Qatar International Cup in 2019.

On the other hand, Rahul won a silver medal at the Youth World Championships in 2013 and clinched a gold medal at the 2nd Youth Asian Games in the same year.

Rahul also won a gold medal at the Asian Junior Championships (2015) and at the 21st Commonwealth Games.

Yadav has won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast, Australia. Also, she won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Senior (Men & Women) Weightlifting Championships held at Pune in 2015. (ANI)

