J-K: Youth in Rajouri elated after completion of sports stadium

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): The newly constructed indoor-cum-outdoor sports stadium in Kheora was handed over to the youth of Pir Panjal region in Rajouri.



The construction of the stadium was delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, now youngsters can make full use of this indoor-cum-outdoor sports stadium. Athletes expressed elation over the completion of the sports stadium and thanked the administration for providing them with the facility.

"The coronavirus pandemic has impacted players' physical as well as mental fitness. It was important to resume sports activities. I am grateful to the administration for providing us with this stadium," athlete Tahir Hussain told ANI.

The sports stadium officer, Mohd Bashir, said the sports stadium also has the facility for youngsters to play badminton and table tennis. He added that there is a multi-purpose hall as well in the stadium which can be used for several activities, for example, Wushu, Karate, and Yoga. (ANI)

