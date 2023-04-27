Jaden Pariat becomes first Indian in six years to get on podium in British F4 Championship

Leicestershire [UK], April 27 (ANI): Young Indian racing star Jaden Pariat of Argenti Motorsport displayed his immense talent with a podium in the first round of the ROKiT British F4 Championship at Donington Park here. He is only the second Indian to get an international podium in a Tatuus F4 car after Kush Maini's podium in 2017.

"The podium is being hailed as a big milestone for the younger generation looking to break through to higher levels of Formula racing. We are overwhelmed by the congratulatory messages and thank everyone who stood by us," said Atikur Rehman, a former Indian national rally star and the force behind Jaden, who last year took a rookie podium in one of the two rounds he took part in.

Showing good pace and consistently the fastest of the four Phinsys by Argenti drivers in practice sessions, the teenager, from Northeast India, hopes to impress in his first full year in the series.

He overcame initial hiccups in the qualification session and took a P17 after slipping from P5 as he came for a tyre change and fell short of laps due to a red flag following an incident in front of him.



The team knew that the starting position will present difficult conditions in Race 1 and 3 but did not allow the setback to stop the Indian star from pushing in the reverse-grid Race 2. And Jaden showed his skills and car control in wet conditions to take a superb podium. He finished Race 1 in P11 gaining six places after he started from P17. In Race 3, he overtook five to end 12th in wet conditions.

Starting fourth for the fully reversed grid race, held in difficult, cool, and wet conditions, Jaden drove well to avoid trouble with many of his rivals spinning off or coming into strife. Holding his own when rivals came together in front of him, he crossed the line third for a maiden podium.

"Logging important points in the bag after a tough weekend, it was important to cash in on the little chances we had," said Jaden, who had very little seat time in the Championship car.

"I'm very satisfied with the results we achieved. I am super happy to have gotten an overall podium for Race 2. With wet conditions and a whole lot of chaos ahead of us, it is great work by the team. I am surrounded by the amazing support from everyone at Lyca Radio and my team Argenti. I can't wait for the next race," added Jaden.

The Championship now moves to Brands Hatch for the next three races on May 6-7. (ANI)

