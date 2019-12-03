Jammu and Kashmir hosts 81st Youth and Junior National Table Tennis championship

Jammu [India], Dec 2 (ANI): After becoming a Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time, is hosting the 81st Youth and Junior National Table Tennis competition.

The tournament began at the newly constructed Indoor stadium at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu. As many as 790 players of International and National repute are participating in this competition.

After becoming a Union Territory, this is the first national-level sports tournament organised by the sports department of Jammu and Kashmir. Special arrangements have been made by the department for the participants.

"This is 81st youth and junior national table tennis championship and there are 790 players and around 80 technical officials taking part in it. There are also m30-35 players who have represented India in international tournaments. The infrastructure being used for these games will be further used to promote the game in different districts of the union territory," Ajay Sharma, Chairman JK Table Tennis Association told ANI. (ANI)