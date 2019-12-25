Jammu: JTGC successfully organises Christmas Golf Tournament-2019

Jammu [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC) on Wednesday successfully organised a Christmas Golf Tournament-2019 at Sidhra here. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Coordination, SJM Gillani hit the first ball to tee off the event.

As many as 112 players including members of the club and players from Army and Border Security Force (BSF) participated during the day-long tournament, who were divided into 28 four-balls including 4 four balls of senior citizens and 2 four balls of children below 14 years of age.

Kumail Murtaza was adjudged as the overall winner of the tournament in the general category, while Omair Nisar Ganai and Jaideep Singh were declared as runner-up. Besides, Sammar Bali and Rohit Kohli bagged the award for the straight drive. The longest drive award and nearest to the pin award went to Arihant Bhardwaj and GS Hira respectively.

In the senior citizen category, the award for straight drive went to IPS Bali and the longest drive went to Vinay Gupta.

In children category, the award for straight drive went to Aryan Satya Gupta and the longest drive award went to Arindam Sudan.

Congratulating the winners, Syed Gillani stressed the need for inculcating golfing culture among the younger generation.

Appreciating the secretary and management of JTGC for the successful conduct of the event, he said that such tournaments should be organised on a regular basis.

Later, the former DGP Kuldeep Khoda presented trophies and mementoes to the winners, runner-ups and other players, who were adjudged best in different categories.

The trophies were also presented to the players who played best among each four-ball categories which included Mohammad Ishfaq, VP Singh, Firdous Ahmed Masoodi, Abdul Qayoom Tanga, Swaran Singh, Kuldeep Khoda, SL Tickoo, Rohit Bhalla, VM Singh, SS Pathania, Shamim Mir, Manav Gupta, Sunil Gupta, Vikas, Ashiq Hussain, Sunil Kotwal, Sanjay Mahajan, Ritesh Gupta, NS Jamwal, RK Srivastava, Arun Malhotra, Pankaj Bhardwaj, Yashveer, Arun, Vedant Handa, BB Sharma, Arindam Sudan, Rayan Satya Gupta, Kumail Murtaza, and Raghav Wahi. (ANI)

