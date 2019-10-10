Jamuna Boro books semifinal berth in AIBA Women's World C'ships, confirms third medal for India

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian boxer Jamuna Boro entered the semifinal of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships after defeating Ursula Gottlob of Germany by 4-1 in the quarterfinal clash here on Thursday.

After this win, the 22-year-old Boro, who is competing in her first World Championships, confirmed her maiden medal in the competition and the third for India.

Earlier in the day, Mary Kom defeated Rio Olympics bronze medalist Ingrit Valencia 5-0 in the quarter-final bout of the 51 kg division. Kom had assured herself an eighth World Championships medal.

India's Lovlina Borgohain had progressed to the quarter-finals of World Women's Boxing Championships on Wednesday. Borgohain outclassed Morocco's Oumayma Bel Ahbib 5-0 in the 69-kg category.

The 2018 bronze medalist Borgohain piled on relentless pressure on her opponent and ended up winning the match quite easily.

Kavita Chahal was the other Indian who had made it to the last-eight but lost to Belarus' Katsiaryna Kavaleva in the +81kg heavyweight category via a split 4-1 verdict. (ANI)

