Jamuna Boro (Blue) and Huang Hsiao-Wen (Red). (Photo/Boxing Federation Twitter)
Jamuna Boro settles for bronze in AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:55 IST

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 12 (ANI): Indian boxer Jamuna Boro settled with a bronze medal after she lost to Chinese Taipei's Huang Hsiao-Wen in the semifinal bout of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday.
In the 54kg category, Boro in her maiden World Championships faced a 0-5 defeat at the hands of experience Hsiao-Wen.
Earlier in the day, Manju Rani trounced Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat in the semifinal match to secure a final berth. She became the first Indian boxer after 18 years to reach the finals on debut. Mary Kom in 2001 had reached the finals.
Rani defeated her opponent 4-1 in the 48kg category to enter in the final of the tournament. With this win, she became the first Indian to enter in the final in the ongoing Championships. She will now compete for the gold medal bout.
In her quarterfinal clash, she outclassed North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi by 4-1 to reach into the semis.
Six-time world champion Mary Kom was knocked out of the tournament after facing a defeat in the semifinals by Turkey's Busenaz Cakiroglu 4-1 in the 51kg category. As a result, she settled with a bronze medal.
After the match, Kom was surprised at how she was scored by the match officials.
She took to Twitter and shared the entire match's video. The 36-year-old captioned the post as, "How and why. Let the world know how much right and wrong the decision is... @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia." (ANI)

