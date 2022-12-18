Japan continue to dominate 2022 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 17 (ANI): Japan continued to lead the way at the end of the first two races on the second day of the fleet racing at the 2022 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship at the Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai.

The first race began in perfect sailing conditions with winds between 6-7 knots. A total of three races have been completed in the Qualification Series with two more expected to be held on Friday, they will be used to determine the final placings of each team for the 2022 Asian and Oceanian Team Racing Championship as well as determine the final Gold and Silver fleet allocations.

Japan's Miyu Arimoto topped the yellow fleet after the first race of the day, followed by Singapore's Nicole Lim. The third place went to Genki Kahara of Japan, while his compatriot Taro Nakazawa who topped the Blue fleet on Day one, finished fourth. The fifth place went to Thailand's Patcharaphan Ongkaloy.

In the blue fleet, Thailand's Nawakon Pangkaew stood first, followed by the Japanese pair of Atsuro Kitagawa in second place and Shogo Iwanami in third place. Thailand's Chanatip Tongglum finished in fourth place, while Singapore's Amos Tham finished fifth.





The top sailor from India was Eklavya Batham in 15th place. Earlier, the event got off to a fantastic opening ceremony on Wednesday, 14 December at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan in Mumbai where sailors from all 13 national teams were welcomed to the event. The opening ceremony witnessed a wonderful rendition of Bharat Natyam which captured the essence of Indian culture.

The event was inaugurated by Lt General HS Kahlon, SM, HOC, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area, while captain Ajay Narang, Vice President-Africa, Asia & Oceania, International Optimist Dinghy Association declared the event open.



Sailing at the 2022 Asian and Oceanian Championship continues until Monday. (ANI)

