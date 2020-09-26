Japan determined to host Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to prove humanity's win over COVID-19: Suga at UNGA

New York [US], September 26 (ANI): New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday (local time) said that the country is determined to host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games to prove that humanity has defeated the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Suga said, "Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as a proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic. I will continue to spare no effort in order to welcome you to the games that are safe and secure."

In March, the International Olympic Committee had announced that the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo would be postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tokyo Olympics have postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The mega event will now be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021. (ANI)

