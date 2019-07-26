Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Japan Open 2019: Indian men's pair lose in quarter-final

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 17:07 IST

Tokyo [Japan], July 26 (ANI): Indian men's double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to Japanese duo Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda 21-19, 21-18 in the quarter-final match of the ongoing Japan Open here on Friday.
Rankireddy and Shetty lost in two straight games in a 42 minutes long encounter. The Japanese duo had the upper hand in the match as they won the match easily.
Earlier, in the day Sindhu was knocked out from the tournament after a 18-21, 15-21 defeat by Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-final clash.
However, in men's singles, Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth entered in the semi-finals after he registered a 21-12, 21-15 victory over Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto.
Praneeth will next play against Japan's Kento Momota in the semi-final clash on July 27. (ANI)

