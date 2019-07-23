Japan Open: Sai Praneeth advances to next round after beating Kento Nishimoto

Tokyo [Japan], July 23 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth has cruised into the second round of the ongoing Japan Open after defeating Kento Nishimoto 21-17, 21-13 here on Tuesday.

In the first game, Praneeth got a tough competition from Nishimoto but managed to win the game by 21-17. However, in the second game, Praneeth registered an easy 21-13 win and consequently, advanced in the next round of the tournament.

Moreover, Satwiksairak Rankreddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, in mixed doubles, reached in the next round after they registered a 21-14, 21-19 win over Marvin Seidel and Linda Efler.

However, Manu Attri and Sumeeth B Reddy, in the men's double, have been ousted from the tournament after they faced a 12-21, 16-21 defeat at the hands of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin.

PV Sindhu, who won a silver medal in the recently concluded Indonesia Open, will begin her campaign on Wednesday and will compete against Han Yue. (ANI)

