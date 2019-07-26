Japan Open: Sai Praneeth enters semi-finals

Tokyo [Japan], July 26 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth entered the semi-finals of the ongoing Japan Open as he defeated Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 21-12, 21-15 in the quarter-final match on Friday.

Praneeth was on the top of his game as he easily wrapped up the game in two sets inside 36 minutes. In the first set, Praneeth won 21 games as compared to Sugiarto's 12.

In the second set, Sugiarto was not able to create momentum as he just won 15 games as compared to Praneeth's 21.

The 26-year-old Praneeth had defeated Japan's Kanta Tesuneyama 21-13, 21-16 on Thursday to enter the quarter-finals.

Earlier on Thursday, PV Sindhu also entered quarter-finals as she defeated Japan's Aya Ohori 11-21, 21-10, 21-13.

Later today, Sindhu will take on Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-final. The doubles pair of Satwiksairaj RankiReddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in action against Japan's Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda. (ANI)

