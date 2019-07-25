Japan Open: Sindhu, Praneeth proceed to quarter-finals

Tokyo [Japan], July 25 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth proceeded to the quarter-finals of the Japan Open on Thursday.

Sindhu defeated Japanese Aya Ohori 11-21, 21-10, 21-13 in a 61 minutes long women's singles match.

The 24-year-old Sindhu, after losing first game against Ohori comeback stronger and won the two consecutive games 21-10, 21-13.

Sindhu was the runners-up of the recently concluded Indonesia Open.

In the other encounter of the day, Praneeth defeated his Japanese opponent Kanta Tsuneyama 21-13, 21-16 in the straight games.

The world number 23, Praneeth outclassed his opponent Kanta in 44-minutes long match to proceed in the next round.

Another Indian shuttler HS Pranoy faced a loss at the hands of Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 21-9, 21-15 in the straight games.

Pranoy stunned Kidambi Srikanth, as he defeated him 13-21, 21-11, 22-20 in the first round of Japan Open on Wednesday.

Men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat China's Huang Kai Xiang and Liu Cheng 15-21, 21-11,21-19 to reach the last-eight round of Japan Open.

India's mixed double pair of Satwikasairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost to Thailand's pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-16,21-17.

Sai Praneeth will face Tommy Sugiarto in the quarter-final, PV Sindhu will play against Japanese Akane Yamaguchi.

While the men's pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will clash with Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda in the last-eight round on July 26. (ANI)

