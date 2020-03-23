Japan PM hints at postponing 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo [Japan], Mar 23 (ANI): Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said they will give priority to the health of the athletes while hinting at the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"If it is difficult to hold the games in such a way, we have to decide to postpone it, giving top priority to (the health of the) athletes," Kyodo News quoted Abe as saying.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), in its statement on Sunday had said they will make a decision within four weeks time period.

"The IOC will, in full coordination and partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, start detailed discussions to complete its assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including the scenario of postponement," IOC said in a statement.

"The IOC is confident that it will have finalised these discussions within the next four weeks, and greatly appreciates the solidarity and partnership of the NOCs and IFs in supporting the athletes and adapting Games planning. The IOC EB emphasised that a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody. Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda," the statement added. (ANI)

