Japanese Olympic Committee's vice-president tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Japanese Olympic Committee's vice-president Kozo Tashima tested positive for coronavirus, according to Japanese media.

Tashima, who also serves as Japan Football Association (JFA) President, came to know that he was infected with the pneumonia-causing virus on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement from JFA, Tashima said he felt "fine" despite being "a little feverish and having symptoms of pneumonia".

From late February to early March, Tashima travelled to Britain, the Netherlands and the United States on official business.

Tokyo is gearing to host the Olympic Games from July 24 to August 9. However, coronavirus has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe with many competitions either being postponed or taking place behind closed doors.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,50,000 people.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern. (ANI)

