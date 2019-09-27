AFI logo
AFI logo

Jinson Johnson to lead Indian campaign at IAAF World Athletics Championships

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 20:57 IST

Doha [Qatar], Sept 27 (ANI): Metric miler Jinson Johnson and the 4x400m mixed relay team will lead the Indian challenge in the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa Stadium here.
In the 10-day event that began on Friday, 27-member Indian squad will be looking to turn in performances that will reflect the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) vision of rising above continental meets and making an impact at the global level.
There will be a lot of hopes from Johnson as he recently clocked a National record time of 3:35.24 in Berlin. He trained at high altitude in Colorado Springs since then.
However, India will surely feel the absence of two of its leading athletes, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and 400m sprinter Hima Das. Both the athletes have the experience of winning gold at the World Junior Championships but injuries forcibly ruled them out of the World Championships.
Long jumper M Sreeshankar will be the first Indian on view in the World Championships, taking part in the qualification round on Friday. He had qualified for the meet with an 8.20m effort in the National Open Championships in Bhubaneswar last year.
Other Indians slated to be view on the opening day of competition are MP Jabir and Ayyasamy Dharun. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 21:25 IST

Valverde uncertain about Messi's comeback

Leeds [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is uncertain about Lionel Messi's comeback after the latter sustained an injury during Villarreal clash.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 20:21 IST

Mohammad Azharuddin elected as HCA's president

Hyderabad [Telangana], Sept 27 (ANI): Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was elected as the President of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:49 IST

Pakistan-Sri Lanka first ODI called-off, second rescheduled

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 27 : After the much-awaited first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball bowled at National Stadium here on Friday, the second ODI has been rescheduled to September 30.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:35 IST

FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2020 will galvanise country: Belinda Wilson

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): FIFA Women's Football regional consultant Belinda Wilson feels the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup India 2020 will galvanise the whole country, not just on the women's game, but also of the men.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:30 IST

Moussa Sissoko signs new contract with Tottenham

London [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Moussa Sissoko on Friday signed a new contract with Tottenham, which will keep him at the club until 2023.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:00 IST

Lance Klusener appointed as head coach of Afghanistan cricket team

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 27 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday announced former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener as their new head coach.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:55 IST

James Milner is unbelievably important, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised James Milner calling him 'Mr Professional' and 'unbelievably important' for the club.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:30 IST

BCCI announces women's squad for West Indies tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the women's squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:26 IST

Jurgen Klopp sheds light on Alisson Becker's return

Liverpool [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker could return to training with the team from Sunday onwards, revealed manager Jurgen Klopp.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:11 IST

Sarah Taylor retires from international cricket

London [India], Sept 27 (ANI): England wicket-keeper batswoman Sarah Taylor on Friday announced her retirement from the international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:08 IST

Never said it was going to be easy this season, says Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is upbeat even as the club remains quite low on the points table.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:05 IST

India beat Maldives in SAFF U-18 Championship, advance to final

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 27 (ANI): India U-18 defeated Maldives 4-0 in the SAFF U-18 Championship 2019 here on Friday to secure their spot in the final of the tournament.

Read More
iocl