JSP-supported para-athlete Shrimant Jha wins silver medal at Asian Para-Arm Wrestling Championship

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSP) employee and veteran para-athlete Shrimant Jha added another medal to his tally after he won a silver medal at the Asian Para-Arm Wrestling Championship held in Ajman, UAE in PIU standing 90 kg category.

Jha defeated Kazakhstan's Nikita Chebakov in an impressive contest to clinch the silver medal.

Jha said that he had prepared well for the international competition and will focus on the upcoming international tournament.



He also thanked Jindal Steel and Power Limited for encouraging and supporting him in all the big tournaments.

"I am thankful to Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power, for believing in my potential and for encouraging and supporting me in all the big tournaments. It is a special victory for me as it came after a gap of one year. Now I will focus on the upcoming international tournament and will certainly try to make JSP and India proud again," said Shrimant Jha after winning the medal.

Shrimant has already demonstrated his sportsmanship in many national and international competitions and won many gold medals. Jha is World No. 3 and Asia's number 1 Para-Arm Wrestler. He has won 41 international medals so far. (ANI)

