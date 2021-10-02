Junior World C'ship: India women's skeet team wins gold

Lima [Peru], October 2 (ANI): India women's skeet team comprising Ganemat Sekhon, Areeba Khan and Raiza Dhillon has bagged a gold medal in the ongoing World Shooting Junior Championship in Lima, Peru.

The Indian trio defeated Italy 6-0 in the summit clash to bag a gold medal. India men's skeet team also won a bronze medal in the ongoing competition.

The trio of Abhay, Ayush and Rajveer beat Turkishteam 6-0 in the bronze medal match.



Earlier, rising women's skeet talent Ganemat Sekhon had won a silver medal at International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, late on Thursday -- competition day two of the event.

This was India's fifth medal of the day. The Chandigarh girl, who picked up her first senior ISSF World Cup stage medals in New Delhi earlier this year, went down in a Shoot-off eventually to American Alisha Fayth Layne, after both had tied on 46-hits after the 60-shot final. Sara Bongini of Italy won bronze.

It was a fruitful day for India with Manu Bhaker winning gold in the Women's 10M Air Pistol leading an Indian 1-2 in the event with teammate Esha Singh winning silver.

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil of Mumbai had begun the medal-rush with a silver in the Men's 10M Air Rifle with Ramita following that up with a bronze in the Women's 10M Air Rifle. (ANI)

