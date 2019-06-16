Jyothi Surekha wins two bronze medal at World Archery Championships

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Vijayawada-based archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam made India proud, winning two bronze medals at the ongoing World Archery Championships in the Netherlands on Saturday.

"I am very happy to share it with you all that V Jyothi Surekha, Arjuna Awardee from Vijayawada has won two bronze medals at the 50th World Championships being held at the Netherlands from June 10 to 16," Vennam's father Surendra said in a communication to the press.

Vennam won the bronze in the individual compound and compound women's categories. She beat Yesim Bostan of turkey in the 145-145 shoot off by shooting 10-9 in individual compound women's category.

"Jyothi Surekha Vennam upset world number two Yesim Bostan in a one-arrow shoot-off to win bronze at WAC 2019. Jyothi scored a 10 over Yesim's 9," World Archery said in a tweet.

In compound women's team event, Vennam along with Muskan Kirar and Raj Kaur beat Turkey to 229-226. (ANI)