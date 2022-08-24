K Kavitha meets Nikhat Zareen at her residence, congratulates her for achievements

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 24 (ANI): Hyderabad Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha met Commonwealth Champion Nikhat Zarin today, at her residence and congratulated the boxer for winning the gold medal at the recently concluded mega event.

Kavitha congratulated Zareen for accomplishing the huge feat and felt proud of her.

She said, "It is a proud moment as Nikhat, who hails from the Nizamabad district of Telangana, stood as the world boxing champion. We are proud of her achievements and she is an inspiration to young athletes."



During the meet, the boxer Nikhat recalled that it was former MP (Member of Parliament) Kavitha who took Nikhat to Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao and got Rs 50 lakhs sanctioned for her training in 2014.

Nikhat also extended her gratitude to the CM of Telangana who had sanctioned additional Rs 2 Crore and helped in the allotment of residential plots after winning the World Championship this year.

The 26-year-old Indian boxer defeated Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul, a silver medallist from Gold Coast 2018, by unanimous decision. Nikhat Zareen won three of her bouts at Birmingham 2022, 5-0 and one via RSC (referee stops contest).

The boxer won the Women's World Boxing Championships in Turkey, becoming only the fifth Indian woman to be crowned world champion in May 2022. The boxer beat Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 in the flyweight division of the championship. (ANI)

