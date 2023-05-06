Kalinga Super Swimming Series aims to nurture talent, build strong swim team

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], May 6 (ANI): In an exciting endeavour to promote swimming in the state and identify exceptional talent, the Kalinga Super Swimming Series organized by the Kalinga Aquatic Club, and supported by Sports & Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha is a welcome initiative for swimmers of the State.

Over the course of five months, a series of competitions will be held, providing a platform for swimmers in Odisha to showcase their skills and potential.

In this series, swimmers will get the chance to participate and demonstrate their skills in different swimming categories. The primary objective of the Kalinga Super Swimming Series is to provide a platform for swimmers across Odisha to compete in tournament simulations and showcase their potential. By organizing this series, the Sports and Youth Services Department aims to unearth hidden talent and nurture it to its full potential, as per a press release from Sports Odisha.

Sandeep Sejwal, Head Coach, Odisha Swimming High-Performance Centre spoke on the significance of the initiative. "This is part of a series of key initiatives that are in place to identify talent in Odisha. In the last few months, we have scouted over 34 swimmers with promising potential and have inducted them into the Swimming HPC program," he said.

He further commended the Government of Odisha for their support towards the sport of swimming in the state and the importance of infrastructure and accessibility.



"The state has empowered swimmers with great infrastructure both at the state and district level. Our partnership ensures quality training under expert coaches. We are running a grassroots program across 13 swimming pools in the state, and we will continue to grow. Accessibility of competition and infrastructure is a crucial part of identifying champions and that is why we will also be hosting a few Kalinga Swim Series in Sambalpur, Rourkela and maybe even Puri," said Sandeep.

At today's event at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool at the Kalinga Stadium, there was over 200 participants across 18 events.

Categories included 400-meter freestyle, 50/100-meter breaststroke and 100-meter butterfly. Ansika Sahoo won two gold; one each in 100 mtr breaststroke and 400 mtr freestyle. Mannata Mishra bagged one gold in 100mtr breaststroke. Bikash Haripal won gold in 400mtrs freestyle. Pawan Gupta won one Gold in 100mtr breaststroke. All of them are swimmers of the High-Performance Centre.

The recent triumph of the trainees from the Odisha Swimming High-Performance Centre at the Thailand Age Swimming Competition serves as a testament to the potential and capabilities of Odisha's swimmers.

Their success has created a sense of excitement and anticipation for the Kalinga Swimming Fest, with high hopes for the discovery of more exceptional athletes who can carry the state's name to greater heights in the realm of swimming.

With the support of such initiatives, Odisha is primed to emerge as a powerhouse in the world of swimming, and the Kalinga Swimming Series serves as a beacon of hope for the future of the sport in the region. (ANI)

