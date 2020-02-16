Kambala jockey Gowda not sure about participating in SAI trial

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Srinivasa Gowda, a Kambala jockey, will meet Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday but he is not sure about his participation in trial at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru, which was arranged by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju.

"I do not know whether I will run in trial tomorrow or not but I will be in Bengaluru tomorrow to meet the CM. I need to consult my Kambala academy mentor. I need to rest also," Gowda told ANI on Sunday.

Gowda participated in various Kambala competitions in the last two days and now wants some time for rest.

Rijiju on Saturday said that the officials from the SAI have contacted Gowda and he will reach the SAI centre on Monday.

"Yes @PMuralidharRao ji. Officials from SAI have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI centre on Monday. I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trials properly. We are team @narendramodi ji and will do everything to identify sporting talents!," Rijiju tweeted on Saturday.

Gowda set the new record as the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport as he covered 145 meters in 13.62 seconds at the Kambala competition.

He became the overnight sensation and netizens compared him to the fastest sprinter in the world -- Usain Bolt and urged sporting bodies to take note of the jockey.

Bolt holds the world 100m record of 9.58 seconds while Gowda covered the same distance in just 9.55 seconds during a Kambala competition.

Kambala is an ancient, traditional buffalo race in muddy or slushy paddy fields of coastal regions of Karnataka. (ANI)

