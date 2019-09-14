Kapil Dev 'given consent' to become chancellor of Haryana Sports University: Vij

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Soon after announcing that former India cricketer Kapil Dev will be appointed as the first Chancellor of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Sonepat, Haryana minister Anil Vij on Saturday said the venerable player has given his consent.

"The government, today, decided that we will appoint Kapil Dev as the chancellor of the university. The Chief Minister has spoken to him, I have spoken to him, he has given us his consent," Vij told ANI.

The Haryana cabinet on July 16 approved the setting up of Haryana Sports University.

Vij expressed his desire of improving the standard of sports through this university.

"I want players to get ready in this sports university who will improve the standard of sports. Courses for sports science, sports nutrition, sports engineering, sports medicine, and sports journalism will be started here. I want this to become functional as soon as possible as there is a need for it in India," he said.

Vij further stated that players should get each and every facility in India so that they no longer have to go abroad for all such facilities.

"For such thing, players have to go abroad and if such facilities will be provided here, in our University, then players will get all the facilities in India," Vij said. (ANI)

