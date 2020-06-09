Kapil Dev, Murali Kartik to team up with pro golfers for COVID-19 relief funds

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): In a unique attempt to raise funds for COVID-19, former cricketers Kapil Dev and Murali Kartik will tee-off at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC), with top professional golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar on Thursday.

It also marks the comeback of sports in India post the coronavirus lockdown was imposed on March 25.

Dubbed as the 'Champions for a cause - Charity Golf Match', the event will be played over 18 holes at the newly renovated DGC. It will also feature a set of on-course challenges to raise additional charitable funds.

The charity golf match, in partnership with Magic Bus, will see the legendary Dev, an avid golfer, team up with nine-time Asian Tour winner and Arjuna Awardee Bhullar.

The team of Dev and Bhullar will be up against former cricketer Kartik and 2018 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner and 2018 European Tour Rookie of the Year, Sharma.

Dev said it was a "great" initiative and he wanted to help the country in these "testing" times.

"When the country is facing such challenges, it is our duty to do whatever little we can to help. It is a great initiative and as a sportsman, it also gives me the added thrill of competing with the best pro players in the country," Dev said in a statement.

The event aims to raise funds amounting to at least Rs 1 crore while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry.

"It is wonderful that cricket and golf are getting together for this noble cause. Both sports have over decades relied heavily on building communities around their sport in their own ways. If ever there was a need to rebuild communities, it is now and just feels blessed to be able to contribute," said Bhullar. (ANI)

