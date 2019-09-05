Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju with Ishrat Akhtar (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju with Ishrat Akhtar (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter)

Kashmiri girl Ishrat Akhtar to represent India at Asia-Oceania Wheelchair Basketball Championship

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): Ishrat Akhtar, a resident of Baramulla in the Kashmir Valley, will be representing India at the Asia Oceania Wheelchair Basketball Championship, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju confirmed on Thursday.
Akhtar will also be attempting for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Para-Olympics.
"Talented Miss Ishrat Akhtar from Baramulla in Kashmir Valley has been selected to represent India at the Asia-Oceania Wheelchair Basketball Championship & will also attempt for the @Tokyo2020 Para-Olympics. The Ministry will provide all necessary supports for her and the team," Rijiju tweeted.

On August 5, the Central government abrogated Article 370 removing the special status given to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The government also brought in Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
Ever since the decision, the state administration of Jammu and Kashmir has been trying to schedule several sports-based activities in the region to promote all-round development of the youth.
Speaking to ANI, Sunil Kumar, District Youth Service, and Sports officer of Kathua had said, "Sports is important to stay fit and healthy. Sportspersons are given the opportunity to join the security forces too as they have the stamina to face any situation, whether it be on the hills or plains. The department has set up an annual calendar to give an opportunity to the youth, including girls, to participate in various games."
"After the first part of Khelo India, the second part of the same will be completed shortly. At present inter-school and district level games are being played in a sports stadium, Kathua. Young men and women have been taking part in it in large numbers," he had added. (ANI)

