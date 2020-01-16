Kashyap, Sameer knocked out of Indonesia Masters 2020

ANI |

Jakarta [Indonesia], Jan 15 (ANI): Indian shuttlers Parupalli Kashyap and Sameer Verma were on Wednesday knocked out of the Indonesia Masters 2020 after losing their respective first-round matches.

Kashyap lost to local boy Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in two-straight games 21-14, 21-12 in 38 minutes. The world number seven dominated the match and Kashyap did not have the chance to turn things in his favour.

On the other hand, Verma was ousted by Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 17-21, 21-19, 10-21 in the clash that lasted for one hour and four minutes.

In the men's doubles category, pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also faced a first-round exit after losing to Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 22-20, 21-15.

Earlier in the day, PV Sindhu advanced to the second round of the tournament and will face Japan's Sayaka Takahashi on January 16.

Saina Nehwal crashes out of the competition after facing a defeat at the hands of Takahashi.

Indian shuttlers Kidami Srikanth, Sourabh Verma, and Sai Praneeth lost their respective first-round matches and were knocked out of the tournament. (ANI)

