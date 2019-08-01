Kashyap, Srikanth knocked out of Thailand Open

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 1 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap were knocked out of the ongoing Thailand Open after losing their respective matches in the second round on Thursday.

World number ten Srikanth lost to Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab 21-11, 16-21, 12-21 in a tough one hour and three-minute-long encounter.

The 26-year-old won the first game easily, but in the second and third games, Khosit came back strong and won both games to sail through to the next round.

In the other men's singles match, Kashyap faced defeat at the hands of China's Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in straight sets 9-21, 14-21.

The 32-year-old did not look promising in the match as he lost in straight games in a little over half an hour.

Indian mixed doubles pair Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Reddy Sikki were defeated by Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 16-21, 11-21 in the 26-minute-long game.

In the all India encounter, Sai Praneeth defeated Subhankar Dey 21-18, 21-19 in two straight games.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the tournament as she lost to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 21-16, 11-21, 14-21.

Indian men's pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the third round of the Thailand Open as they defeated Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-17, 21-19. (ANI)

