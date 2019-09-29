Japan's shuttler Kento Momota (Photo/ Kento Momota Twitter)
Japan's shuttler Kento Momota (Photo/ Kento Momota Twitter)

Kento Momota wins Korea Open

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:59 IST

Incheon [South Korea], Sept 29 (ANI): Japan's shuttler Kento Momota won the Korea Open on Sunday after defeating Chou Tien-Chen of Taiwan in the finals.
Momota defeated Tien-Chen 21-19, 21-17 to clinch the final that lasted for almost 53 minutes. The 25-year-old defeated his opponent in straight games.
The world number one Momoto had defeated India's Parupalli Kashyap 21-13, 21-15 in the semi-finals.
In the women's final, He Bingjiao of China defeated Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon 18-21, 24-22, 21-17.
South Korea's pair of Kim So-Yeong and Kong Hee-Yong defeated Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan 13-21, 21-19, 21-17 to win the women's doubles.
Indonesia's pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto defeated Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda 21-16, 21-17 to win the men's doubles title. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:15 IST

Shrimant Jha secures silver medal in Swiss Para-Armwrestling...

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 29 (ANI): Shrimant Jha has secured a silver medal in the ongoing Swiss Para-Armwrestling Championship 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 13:49 IST

Here's why PM Modi hailed Daniil Medvedev during 'Mann ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): While addressing his monthly radio program 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about Russia's Daniil Medvedev, so let's look back at what really happened at the US Open final and why the tennis star made it to the PM's address.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:53 IST

'Bring the beard back': Sania Mirza trolls Yuvraj on 'chikna...

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): As former cricketer Yuvraj Singh posted a clean-shaven picture of himself, tennis star Sania Mirza trolled the cricketer and asked him to 'bring the beard back'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 12:07 IST

Shantha Rangaswamy steps down as CAC member

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Shantha Rangaswamy on Sunday stepped down as a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member after being served a conflict of interest notice by Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) ethics officer Justice DK Jain.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:55 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues' reply on Mandhana's post will tickle your funny bone

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Nineteen-year-old India women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is known for her wit and humour and her latest comment on team-mate Smriti Mandhana's post will tickle your funny bone.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:38 IST

Series against India is going to be tough: Proteas pacer Vernon Philander

Dubai [UAE], Sept 29 (ANI): South Africa pacer Vernon Philander believes that the upcoming three-match Test series against India is going to be tough and has also emphasised the need for spending time in the middle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:57 IST

DeAnna Price becomes first American woman to win hammer world title

Doha [Qatar], Sept 29 (ANI): DeAnna Price has become the first American woman to win the women's hammer competition in the World Athletics Championship.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:46 IST

Lacked in creativity but happy with what we did: Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], Sept 29 (ANI): After having to settle with 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid in the La Liga, Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane said that the team lacked in creativity, but the side is happy with what they did on the field.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 08:10 IST

World Athletics Championships: USA's Christian Coleman wins gold...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 29 (ANI): USA's Christian Coleman clinched a gold medal in the 100m race in the ongoing World Athletics Championships by clocking 9.76 seconds.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 07:47 IST

World Athletics Championships:India's mixed 4x400m relay team...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 29 (ANI): India's mixed relay team comprising of Muhammed Anas, Vismaya, Krishna Mathew and Noah Nirmal have secured an Olympic berth after entering the finals of World Athletics Championships in the 4x400m race.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:58 IST

India secures 6-1 victory over Spain

Antwerp [Belgium], Sept 28 (ANI): The Indian Men's Hockey Team defeated World No. 8 Spain by 6-1 in their second match of Tour of Belgium held here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:03 IST

Barcelona trounce Getafe CF by 2-0

Getafe [Spain], Sept 28 (ANI): Barcelona secured a 2-0 win over Getafe CF during their La Liga clash at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl