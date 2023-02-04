Kenya Ladies Open: Aditi lead by five shots, Amandeep and Avani make cut

Nairobi [UAE], February 4 (ANI): Aditi Ashok produced a second round of 70 (-3) to hold a five-shot lead heading into the weekend at the Kenya Ladies Open.

The Indian star, who won the 2016 Women's Indian Open, followed up her first round of 67 (-6) with another consistent day at Vipingo Ridge to sit at the top of the leader board on nine-under-par after 36 holes at Vipingo Ridge.

The 2022 Women's Indian Open runner-up Amandeep Drall made the cut as she shot 74-74 and waw 2-over through 36 holes and is tied 21st. Indian amateur Avani Prashanth also made the cut despite shooting 75 in the second round, the same as the first day. She was tied 33rd.

Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor and Seher Atwal missed the cut.

Three-time LET winner Ashok only dropped one shot during the second day and rolled in four birdies on the Baobab Course.



"It was good I think for the most part I played pretty consistent today. There was just one dropped shot which was good. I feel I could have driven it a bit better and hit it closer than I did but overall, it was a good day. I don't know why my driving was a little off. Maybe I didn't warm up as well this morning or I guess when the wind picked up, I couldn't find my rhythm," said Aditi Ashok.

Thailand's April Angurasaranee sits in second place on four-under-par after carding a second consecutive round of 71 (-2) in Kenya.

The 18-year-old who came through the LET Q-School in December made four birdies and two bogeys on day two at Vipingo Ridge and is aiming to finish in the top 10 this week.

Last year's runner-up Marta Sanz Barrio sits in third place on three-under-par after shooting a 72 (-1) round on day two.

Three players sit in a share of fourth place with English duo Alice Hewson and Cara Gainer alongside Belgium's Manon De Roey on two-under-par.

It was a bogey-free round of 69 (-4) for De Roey who rolled in birdies on holes two, six, 11 and 13 to move up the leader board.

After the second round, the cut fell at +9 with 62 players making it through to the weekend. (ANI)

