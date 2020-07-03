Kenya's Wilson Kipsang banned for four years for violating anti-doping rules

Quai Antoine [Monaco], July 3 (ANI): Kenya's former marathon world-record holder and Olympic bronze medalist Wilson Kipsang has been handed a four-year ban for Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday.

"The World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal has banned long-distance runner Wilson Kipsang of Kenya for four years with effect from Jan. 10, 2020 for whereabouts failures and tampering by providing false evidence and witness testimony," the AIU said in a statement.

World Athletics said Kipsang had four whereabouts failures between April 2018 and May 2019. Three failures within 12 months leads to an automatic ban.

The 38-year-old athlete won bronze medal in London Olympics 2012. He was provisionally suspended in January for whereabouts failures and tampering by providing false evidence. (ANI)

