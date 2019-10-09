Kerala govt felicitates shuttler PV Sindhu

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who recently became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, was felicitated by the Kerala State Government on Wednesday.

The Kerala Olympic Association President V Sunil handed over the cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to Sindhu.

On August 25, the 24-year-old became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament held in Switzerland's Basel.

While Sindhu and Okuhara had battled for 110 minutes during the final match of the 2017 World Championships, the duration of the latest clash was just 38 minutes.

Two days after emerging victorious, the 24-year-old met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He congratulated her and said that she brought glory to the nation by winning a gold medal.

The shuttler had also met Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, who had presented her with a cheque of Rs 10 lakh as reward for her feat. (ANI)

