International Olympic Day run at Trivandrum
International Olympic Day run at Trivandrum

Kerala Olympic Association organise run from Kevadia Square to Central Stadium

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 15:48 IST

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], June 23 (ANI): To mark the International Olympic Day, Kerala Olympic Association organised a run on Sunday from Kevadia Square to Central Stadium.
The run was inaugurated by the Governer Palanisamy Sathasivam and around 10,000 people are expected to participate in the run.
"Today is the culmination day of the Olympic Day celebration, we are having a run from Kevadia square to Central Stadium, and we are expecting around 10,000 participants to attend this mass run. Palanisamy Sathasivam, Governer of Kerela inaugurated the Olympic Day Run, Sport's Minister E P Jayarajan, Arjuna Awardees, Sportspersons, Olympian and students all are present here," S Rajeev, Secretary of Kerala Olympic Association, said.
"Also we are arranging an award to the outstanding sportsperson, Manuel Fedrics, and others who contributed for the promotion of the sports activities in Kerela," he added.
The International Olympic Day is celebrated all around the world to promote participation in Olympics on June 23.
"On the occasion of International Olympic Day, there is mass student participation, around 10,000 people are participating in the run. For the mass participation in Olympic, International Olympic is celebrated," said Ramachandran, Sydney Olympic participant.
The objective of the day is to promote sports participation and to aware people about health and sports. (ANI)

