Khelo India: Guwahati will host 3rd edition

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday announced the schedule of the third edition of 'Khelo India'.

Rijiju took to Twitter and announced the schedule of Khelo India Youth Games 2020, "I am happy to announce that the 3rd edition of the #KheloIndia Youth Games will be held at Guwahati from January 18-30, 2020. The Games will see a participation of more than 10,000 athletes and officials. It will be conducted in partnership with IOA, SGFI, and Assam as host State."



The third edition of the Khelo India will take place at Guhawati in Assam from January 18 to 30 next year.

More than 10,000 athletes and officials are expected to participate in the mega event.

Khelo India is national level multidisciplinary grassroots games in India held for two categories, mainly U17 years school students and U21 college students.

Earlier, Rijiju said in Parliament that government has taken several steps, like Khelo India, to identify rural talent in India.

"It is absolutely true that raw talent in rural areas is very high. We initiated programs like Khelo India to identify young talents in rural areas. We are training more than 14,000 players all over the country in different centres. We are focusing on the rural talent and hope that they will get an Olympic medal for the country in future," Rijiju said. (ANI)

