Khelo India Youth Games started a sporting revolution, says Sarbanada Sonowal

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that the Khelo India Youth Games has initiated a sporting revolution in India.

"We are extremely delighted to host the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. The competition has started a sporting revolution in India and we couldn't be more proud of the fact that the tournament is being held in Assam. I wish the athletes all the very best," Sonowal said in a statement.

The third edition of Khelo India Youth Games will commence at Indira Gandhi Stadium on January 10 in Assam.

Chief Minister Sonowal, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and Athlete Hima Das will be present at the opening ceremony.

Around 6,800 athletes across 37 (states and union territories) teams will compete in a total of 20 sports events.

Electric Cars will be used at the Venues of the games under the Go-Green Programme.

The games will conclude on January 22 with the closing ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium. (ANI)

