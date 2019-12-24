Khelo India Youth Games will be a big platform for youngsters: Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that Khelo India Youth Games">Khelo India Youth Games will be a very big platform for youngsters.

"The new culture that has come because of the launch of Khelo India Scheme and the Khelo India Games that are going to be played in Guwahati is very big platform for the youngsters," Rijiju told ANI.

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games">Khelo India Youth Games will begin from January 10 next year. Over 10,000 participants from across the county will compete in 451 medal events.

Rijiju also said that India is breaking records in every sport and bringing more medals than before.

"We are breaking records in every sport be it wrestling, boxing or football. We are bringing more medals than before and if we continue to move forward like this then our dream of India reaching in the top 10 in Olympics between 2028 and 2032 might come true," he said. (ANI)

