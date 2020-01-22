Kidambi, Sameer crash out of Thailand Masters

Bangkok [Thailand], Jan 22 (ANI): Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma on Wednesday crashed out of the Thailand Masters 2020 after losing their first-round match.

Srikanth lost to Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-12, 14-21, 11-21 in 48 minutes. His dismal form continues and this is his third consecutive first-round loss of the year and the second straight defeat at the hands of Rhustavito.

Sameer Verma was outplayed 16-21, 15-21 by Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in just 38 minutes.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy will take on their respective opponents in the first round. (ANI)

